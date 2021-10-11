CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HyperPay expands in Qatar

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaudi Arabia-based payment gateway HyperPay, has forayed Qatar in order to cash in on the opportunities in view of the 2022 FIFA World CUP. Contemplating to go either solo or with a partner; the company said it finds potential for fintechs in Qatar, which is a country that offers new technologies.

