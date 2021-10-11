HyperPay expands in Qatar

This summer, nine HLS students, selected as Chayes International Public Service Fellows, worked with organizations based in as many countries. (Due to travel restrictions necessitated by COVID-19, the Fellows conducted their work remotely.) Established in 2001 and dedicated to the memory of HLS Professor Abram Chayes ’49, this program provides students with the opportunity to spend eight weeks during the summer working with governmental or non-governmental organizations concerned with issues of an international scope or relevant to countries in transition. This year, the Fellows focused on areas ranging from violations of international law during the Armenian conflict to multilateral financing for economic development and sustainability in Asia, among others. The profiles that follow highlight the experiences of three of the 2021 Chayes Fellows.

ADVOCACY ・ 11 HOURS AGO