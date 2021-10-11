Microsoft and Abu Dhabi Investment Office launch GrowthX Accelerator in UAE
Microsoft, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), have launched the GrowthX Accelerator programme in the UAE to boost fintech startups. The first cohort consists of 15 startups including Spitch, Gener8, Fero, Urbantz, Getbee, OPLOG, Nym Card, Artiwise and more. Etihad Airways, Unilever, Flow, Akbank, KPMG and IKEA are the Corporate Engagement Partners in the first cohort. B2B startups will work with these partners directly for the duration of the programme, to ultimately co-create technology solutions that address the corporate partners’ challenges.thepaypers.com
