The week in bankruptcies: KDA Properties LLC, Premier Services Inc. and more

For more than a dozen U.S. cities, including Denver, residents need to make at least $100,000 to rent or own a home, according to 2021 figures analyzed by GoBankingRates.com. In Denver, where the median income is just shy of $39,000, residents need to make about $110,000 to comfortably own a home or a little over $100,000 to rent. The city has one of the largest gaps between median income and income needed to live comfortably. For Colorado Springs, residents still face a gap between income and the cost of living, but that gap is much smaller than Denver's, according to the data, which is based on a few sources, including housing prices from Zillow and income data from Census Bureau figures.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO