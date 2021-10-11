CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The week in bankruptcies: KDA Properties LLC, Premier Services Inc. and more

Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 4 days ago
Denver area bankruptcy courts recorded four business filings - including two with total debts above $1 million - during the week that ended Oct. 1, 2021. Year to date through Oct. 1, 2021, the court recorded 45 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -49 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business's assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

