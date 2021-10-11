The week in bankruptcies: KDA Properties LLC, Premier Services Inc. and more
Denver area bankruptcy courts recorded four business filings - including two with total debts above $1 million - during the week that ended Oct. 1, 2021. Year to date through Oct. 1, 2021, the court recorded 45 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -49 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business's assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.www.bizjournals.com
