CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Nike store planned on Arden Way

By Sonya Sorich
Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Work for the store would be completed within an existing shell building, public records state. Those records list a job value of $1.3 million.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
chainstoreage.com

Windsor Fashions opening 28 stores by year end; 35 planned for 2022

Windsor Fashions is accelerating its store expansion. The Southern California-based young women's apparel and accessories retailer, best known for its affordable prom dresses and special occasion outfits, said it plans to open an additional 28 retail stores by the end of 2021, bringing its total store footprint to 294 stores. Windsor expects to open approximately 35 new stores in 2022.
RETAIL
Record-Journal

National grocery store chain plans new Meriden location

MERIDEN — Aldi supermarket has plans to open a store on the Chamberlain Highway, filling a gap on the west side left by the closing last fall of the Stop & Shop in Centennial Plaza. The grocery chain, which opened its first store in the U.S. in 1976, is known...
MERIDEN, CT
Thomas Smith

Massive Nike store is coming soon to San Ramon

Popular shoe brand Nike is coming soon to San Ramon, with a massive store in the City Center Bishop Ranch shopping center. The store, which will be known as Nike By San Ramon, was announced over the Summer. But it wasn't immediately clear which spot in the upscale shopping center the store would occupy.
SAN RAMON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arden
dayton.com

Miamisburg OKs plan for new $20M Kroger store

Nearly 124,000-square-foot Marketplace location expected to open by fall 2022. Kroger will replace a more than 25-year-old storefront with a new Marketplace that will include a fuel station, bank and Starbucks. A new 123,722-square-foot Kroger Marketplace and an 18-pump fueling station at 155 North Heincke Road will be part of...
MIAMISBURG, OH
Daily Jeffersonian

Marshalls confirms plans to open store in Cambridge

Marshalls has confirmed plans to open a store on Southgate Parkway in Cambridge. "We do anticipate a new store opening in Cambridge in the future, but we don't have the exact date at this time," said Katie Babb, a representative with the Marshalls public relations team in Framingham, Massachusetts. A...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nike
Forbes

Will C-Stores Pave The Way For Robot Delivery?

A number of grocery stores and tech vendors have piloted delivery robots over the last few years, some autonomous, some remote controlled. Now one company is looking at the convenience store space as the sweet spot. Robotics startup Tortoise is expanding its footprint and will be furnishing 500 convenience stores...
TECHNOLOGY
Essence

Former Nike Designer Plans To Open The First HBCU Dedicated To Design

D’Wayne Edwards plans to reopen Michigan's only historically Black college and university, which will focus on apparel and shoe design. Black Excellence continues to expand as D’Wayne Edwards announced plans to reopen Michigan’s only historically black college and university next year in Detroit. Edwards is the founder of the PENSOLE...
DETROIT, MI
Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sacramento

Comments / 0

Community Policy