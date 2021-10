SPAR Ireland has launched a new tie with the food waste app Too Good To Go, making it the first retail network in Ireland to sign up to the scheme. Starting in Dublin, participating SPAR stores will have the ability to select a range of short shelf-life products that remain in good condition but are unlikely to be sold on the day, package them into ‘Surprise Bags’, and place them for reservation via the Too Good To Go app. They are then sold for a third of the original value.

