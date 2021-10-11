NPCI launches On-the-Go contactless payments solution
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the launch RuPay On-the-Go contactless payments solutions. According to the announcement, RuPay On-the-Go will allow customers to make small and large value transactions from the accessories they wear every day. NPCI is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems owned under the country’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India. RuPay is NPCI’s multinational financial services and payment service system.thepaypers.com
