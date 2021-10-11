CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPCI launches On-the-Go contactless payments solution

Cover picture for the articleThe National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the launch RuPay On-the-Go contactless payments solutions. According to the announcement, RuPay On-the-Go will allow customers to make small and large value transactions from the accessories they wear every day. NPCI is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems owned under the country’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India. RuPay is NPCI’s multinational financial services and payment service system.

thepaypers.com

Scanco, CoreChain launch integrated B2B payments and supply chain finance solution

US-based Scanco Software, supply-chain management solutions provider for Sage, and B2B payments network CoreChain Technologies have announced a strategic partnership. The two companies will co-develop an integration of the CoreChain payments network with Scanco’s software products. The co-developed solutions, including an enhanced version of Scanco Purchase Agent, will enable Scanco customers to streamline their B2B payments process and unlock new supply chain financing opportunities. Leveraging enterprise blockchain technology to power digital B2B payments, users can streamline the manual processes and painful reconciliation that can slow warehouse and manufacturing business, while also mitigating fraud.
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

Quiq launches Conversational Commerce Payments and Survey

Quiq, a US-based AI-powered conversational platform, has announced the addition of two new product features to its cross-channel Conversational AI platform: payments and surveys. Built to deliver customer experience by supporting customer interaction, Quiq's payments and customer survey features help brands support the quality of every customer interaction, drive higher...
SOFTWARE
nfcw.com

Bio-compatible NFC implant lets consumers make contactless payments with their hand

Consumers in the European Union and the UK can now make contactless payments using an NFC implant in their hand that is compliant with ISO 10993 biocompatibility standards. The batteryless implant is embedded under a user’s skin and is linked to a preloaded online account, enabling them to make contactless payments wherever “most popular credit or debit cards” are accepted.
NFL
crowdfundinsider.com

Confidus Venture Capital Invests in Centiglobe, an Instant International Payment Solution Provider

Recently revealed that it has concluded an agreement to acquire an equity stake in Centiglobe, a Stockholm-headquartered Fintech firm providing an Instant Global Payment platform. Peter Dahlgren will reportedly be joining the Board of Directors. The total investment will “exceed EUR 5 million over the investment period,” the announcement confirmed.
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

XRP Ledger payments could go offline with new Proof of Payments protocol

Offline payments might soon feature on XRPL as developers at XRP Ledger Labs, the software company behind XRPL-based digital payments solutions, recently revealed the prototype of their Proof of Payments protocol. During a presentation at the Apex Developer Summit in Tallin, XRPL Labs developers showcased a demo of xPoP, the...
RETAIL
thepaypers.com

Kiwi-owned company launches instant payment app

New Zealand has launched its first digital wallet, Dosh, which allows Kiwis to pay each other instantly using a smartphone app. Available on Apple and Android, Dosh is easy, safe, and free to download for anyone over age 13 with a New Zealand Passport or Drivers Licence. Dosh allows users...
WORLD
thepaypers.com

Credit Kudos launches Open Banking credit score

Open Banking credit reference agency Credit Kudos has launched Signal, an Open Banking credit score to help lenders serve more customers, reduce defaults, and evidence risk decisions, according to ffnews.com. The score enables lenders to move beyond the limitations of traditional credit data, allowing them to accurately score all applicants,...
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

FNB launches two solutions for SMEs

First National Bank (FNB) has announced it will expand its payment ecosystem with two Small and Mid-sized enterprise (SME) solutions: the FNB WebStore and FNB Android Speedpoint. The solutions will offer a simple, easy, and cost-effective way for businesses in South Africa to accept payments from customers. According to the...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Eftpos partners banks and retailers to launch QR code payments platform

Australia-based payment processor Eftpos has teamed up with several Australia-based banks and retailers to launch eQR, a new QR code payments platform. Eftpos has joined forces with with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Coles, Woolworths, Azupay, Beem It, and Merchant Warrior for the roll out of its new eQR solution. The company completed the first stage of the build of the new QR code payment infrastructure in July 2021 and is currently trialling it with ‘several’ Australian merchants.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

UAE introduces licensing regime for payment service providers

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) has continued efforts to prepare the country for digital payments with a regulation licensing retail payment services. The RPSCS regulation sets out the rules and conditions established by the CBUAE for acquiring and maintaining a licence for the provision of retail payment services and operating a card scheme. It came into force on 15 July 2021, with a one-year transitional period given to existing payment service providers and card schemes to obtain the relevant licences.
RETAIL
thepaypers.com

Pine Labs forays in online payments space with the launch of Plural

India-based payment service provider Pine Labs has announced the launch of Plural, a financial product aimed at merchants. Plural is expected to augment the payments gateway space and make the offline-to-online transition seamless for Pine Labs’ merchant base and other online businesses looking to tie-up with a company with a good track record in the payments ecosystem.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Bottomline launches Payments Tracker using SWIFT's API

US-based fintech Bottomline has partnered with Belgium-based messaging platform SWIFT to launch and API-based payments tracking service for banks, integrating SWIFTgpi data. In launching this service, Bottomline joins SWIFT’s new Platform Partnership Programme in which third-party providers can offer the benefits of API connectivity to SWIFT to their banking customers. The gpi data is captured on behalf of Bottomline clients and is integrated into their payments workflow, which unifies the API access points.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

HubSpot Launches New Payments Solution to Help Customers Deliver a Better Buying Experience

HubSpot Payments is crafted natively within the HubSpot CRM platform to facilitate seamless transactions. HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced at INBOUND 2021 the launch of its open beta for HubSpot Payments, an end-to-end payment solution built to deliver a more delightful and connected buyer experience. Built natively as part of the HubSpot CRM platform, HubSpot Payments enables companies to accept payments confidently and seamlessly in less time and with fewer tools.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

GIACT launches global ID solutions

US-based fintech GIACT has added a consumer and business identity verification feature, gIDENTIFY, to its EPIC Platform. gIDENTIFY Global represents a solution in global identity verification, allowing US organisations to validate non-US persons across 38 countries and businesses across 11 countries, respectively. The new solution leverages traditional and non-traditional data...
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

Payrix announces local presence and solutions in Australia

US-based embedded payments company Payrix has tapped the Australian SaaS market with Payrix Integrated. The launch of Payrix Integrated fulfils the demands of the local SaaS vertical markets and opens the door to scalability and control throughout the payment lifecycle. Payrix provides deep payment integration capabilities, data unification, and more customisability and control.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

INIT's account-based ticketing system receives 'Visa ready for transit' certification

Germany-based ticketing solutions provider INIT has announced receiving a ‘Visa ready for Transit’ certification for its account-based background system MOBILEvario. With its certification, Visa confirms that the core element of the INIT solution, MOBILEvario, meets the Visa security standards and specifications for secure contactless payments. In order to receive the certification, INIT had to provide comprehensive information about their ticketing background system and supply the system demo of a sample project as a reference. The purpose of this was to demonstrate that the system worked in accordance with all Visa specifications.
TRAFFIC
pymnts

AltPayNet, UnionPay Team up on Cross-Border Payment Solutions

AltPayNet and global payment brand UnionPay are collaborating on cross-border payment services for the world’s largest cardholder base, according to a ProNewsReport article on Tuesday (Oct. 12). The UnionPay cross-border B2B payment and service platform “offers comprehensive online payment service for import and export enterprises, including global eCommerce, international and...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

N26 collects EUR 700 million

Germany-based mobile banking company N26 has completed a new financing round. According to information from SPIEGEL, the fintech collected approximately EUR 700 million from old and new donors and plans to use the new financing to start trading in securities and cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, the funds are to be used to improve the anti-money laundering systems.
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

Walmart launches go-to-market solution for self-insured plans

Through a partnership with Transcarent, Walmart is offering its savings on pharmaceuticals and other services to self-insured employers for the first time. The collaboration, announced Oct. 15, offers Walmart's healthcare services to employers of all sizes. Walmart's offerings provide access to pharmacy, optical, telehealth, over-the-counter treatments, the Walmart health center...
RETAIL

