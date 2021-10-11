CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Chevron Is Playing Americans for Fools with ‘Green’ Ad Blitz

By Geoff Dembicki
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cnI5x_0cNfM8i600

One of the world’s top polluters of atmosphere-altering greenhouse gases has aired nearly 30,000 TV advertisements over the past 15 months, trying to convince people that it is green.

From June 2020 to August 31st of this year, Americans have been bombarded with ads from the California-based oil-and-gas-producer Chevron, according to new data from the analytics firm AdImpact first reported on Morning Consult. During July 2021 alone, the fossil-fuel giant aired 4,402 ads, the data shows.

More than 80 percent contained terms such as “sustainable,” “renewable,” “environment,” and “clean.” In reality, however, Chevron has contributed more than 43 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent into the atmosphere since 1965, data from the Climate Accountability Institute shows , placing it among the most climate-damaging companies on the planet. “The large majority of ads Chevron is airing are touting their shift to more clean energy,” says Rachel Haskin, senior marketing manager for AdImpact.

Despite all the ads’ green talk, Chevron directed only 0.2 percent of its capital expenditures toward lower-carbon forms of energy between 2010 and 2018.

“It’s the epitome of greenwashing — act dirty, talk green,” Geoffrey Supran, a research fellow at Harvard University who studies the decades-long communications strategy of oil companies, said of the Chevron advertising blitz. “Clearly, it’s more of a public-affairs tactic then a genuine effort to reformulate their business.”

Chevron didn’t respond to a media request from Rolling Stone. The AdImpact data was first reported by Morning Consult .

The most widely-aired Chevron advertisement, which ran more than 5,300 times between August and October 2020, doesn’t mention oil and gas at all. It shows a young Black girl running past trees and trying to catch a butterfly as soft piano music plays in the background.

“It’s only human to pursue the elusive, while also capturing the possibilities, even something like CO2,” says the narrator . “Chevron has spent over $1 billion on carbon-capture projects, and is investing in startup companies working to transform carbon into new forms of energy to help address climate change .”

That $1 billion sounds much less impressive when you consider that Chevron reported nearly $240 billion worth of assets in its 2020 annual report . It produced the equivalent of 3.1 million barrels of oil day last year. The company says in the report it’s currently sitting on 11.1 billion barrels of proved reserves.

A coalition of environmental groups earlier this year found Chevron’s ads to be so misleading that the groups filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission “for unlawfully deceptive advertisements.” It’s unclear whether the FTC will begin an investigation.

While climate advocates might scoff at a major oil company portraying itself as an environmental savior, the average TV viewer without that much knowledge of the climate emergency might be more amenable to the message, said Zorka Milin, a senior legal adviser with Global Witness, one of the groups that filed the FTC complaint.

“Chevron is trying to present themselves as part of the solution to the climate crisis, when in reality they are one of the main drivers of the crisis,” she said.

The U.K. oil and gas giant BP announced last year that it would “stop corporate-reputation advertising,” a decision that came not long after an environmental group called ClientEarth filed a legal complaint citing ads in which BP talked up its investments in renewable energy without mentioning that it’s still one of the world’s largest producers of oil and gas.

Chevron has called the FTC complaint against its advertising “frivolous.” It announced in September that it will be spending $10 billion between now and 2028 on things like biofuels, hydrogen production, and carbon capture—a threefold increase from before.

Yet as Chevron touts these investments as evidence it’s taking climate change seriously, the company is participating in efforts to block key provisions of the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act, which observers say contains some of the most aggressive climate action ever proposed by the U.S. government.

A trade organization that Chevron belongs to, called the American Petroleum Institute, has spent more than $500,000 since this August to run millions of Facebook ads attacking the $3.5 trillion spending bill. “Tax hikes on U.S. energy producers is equal to risking U.S. energy jobs,” alleges one of the Facebook ads.

Supran sees little difference between Chevron hammering TV viewers with images of young children chasing butterflies or paying dues to a trade group fighting legislation in Washington, D.C., that would dramatically lower greenhouse gases.

“It all leads to the same end goal of business as usual and no climate policy,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

5 Ways Cannabis Brands Can Honor the Past

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. There is a scene in the movie Moscow on the Hudson starring Robin Williams that reminds me of my first experience in a cannabis retail store. In the movie, Williams plays a character who is new to New York, having emigrated from Russia during the communist reign. Used to seeing only one brand option for food, he is rendered speechless looking at the grocery store shelves, awash in options shiny with branding.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Rolling Stone

Why the Storytelling Formula for Unscripted Sports Series Still Resonates With Audiences

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Storytelling is a universal way to engage an audience. It unites an emotion with an idea that helps us grasp the patterns of living. Universally relatable storytelling themes that dominate in entertainment include romance, family, rivalry and nostalgia — all of which prove to transcend time.
NFL
Rolling Stone

Why Finding Your Fit in the Entertainment Industry Is Crucial for Growth

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. I start this article with a warning: This is a sensitive subject for many in the entertainment sector. You may be reminded of aspects of yourself that you do not like. Or, you will learn why finding your fit is important in this industry.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Renewable Energy#Oil And Gas#Bp#Oil Company#Americans#Harvard University
prdaily.com

Southwest struggles with flight cancelation messaging, Americans support vaccine mandates for air travel, and Chevron updates sustainability goals

Stock video subscription platform Storyblocks marked Indigenous Peoples’ Day with the launch of “Re:Stock,” introducing several new collections of diverse and inclusive stock footage to the platform to drive visibility of underrepresented of communities. The new collections spotlight Native American and First Nations communities through the lenses of Indigenous filmmakers and explore themes including food sovereignty, community, conservation and the natural world.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Morgan Stanley Tabs SolarEdge, Chevron as Green Winners

Morgan Stanley has chosen stocks that will benefit from the green revolution. Some you might expect, like SolarEdge (SEDG) - Get SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Report and Sunrun (RUN) - Get Sunrun Inc. Report. Some you might not, like Chevron (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Chevron

Within the last quarter, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Chevron has an average price target of $121.0 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $107.00.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
FTC
rigzone.com

Chevron Names New VP

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) has named Marissa Badenhorst as its new vice president of health, safety and environment, effective January 1, 2022. Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) has named Marissa Badenhorst as its new vice president of health, safety and environment, effective January 1, 2022. Badenhorst will succeed James David Payne,...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Climate pledge mapping begins; plus, why private equity is buying fossil fuels

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights A lot being said this morning about the latest report from The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, chaired by Mike Bloomberg, which found for the first time that more than 50% of the 1,600 world’s largest companies surveyed disclosed their climate risks and opportunities. As consensus on climate initiatives continues […]
ENVIRONMENT
Rolling Stone

Artists Band Together For Musicians Making A Difference Day

Artists across the globe are banding together in celebration of Musicians Making A Difference Day, a national awareness day that aims to connect to young people through the power of music. To commemorate the day, Australian youth charity Musicians Making A Difference (MMAD) is calling on artists and music fans...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Baker Boy: A Yolŋu State of Mind

Content warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned that the following article contains names and descriptions of deceased persons, which have been published here with permission. Danzal Baker picks up a yidaki (didgeridoo), one of several he keeps at his home studio in Ocean Grove, a small town...
WORLD
Rolling Stone

3 Reasons to Pay Attention to SEO Marketing for Your Brand

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Increasing your visibility on search engine results pages (SERPs) is a worthwhile payoff. Many people use major search engines like Google and Bing to discover new brands. According to findings from SEO analytics software Moz, “66% of distinct search queries resulted in one or more clicks on Google’s results.”
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

“It’s Like Playing in 12 Different Bands” – Tom Morello on ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’

To say that is something of a prolific musician is probably putting it rather lightly. With millions of album sales to his name, some of the greatest guitar riffs ever played written by his hand, and with a career that has seen him working with some of the greatest figures in modern music, it’s no secret that any new release from Morello is greeted with rabid excitement from his legions of fans.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Why I Think Big Tech’s Mixed Messaging on Cannabis Isn’t Going to Slow Down Legal Marijuana Brands

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. In July 2021, the cannabis and tech industries were abuzz with the groundbreaking news that Apple would allow cannabis-selling apps into its App Store, with certain criteria. The new policy was released as part of Apple’s updates to its App Store Review Guidelines and marked the very first time that a Big Tech company instituted explicit changes that would allow and recognize the legal cannabis market on its platform.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Rolling Stone

The 2022 Rolling Stone Scholarship at Southern Cross University

It’s hard to figure out how to enter the music industry – especially in the current climate of the world – but this is where Southern Cross University steps in with their Bachelor of Contemporary Music, making sure students are equipped with the know-how to succeed as creatives. Step in Rolling Stone Australia with their Rolling Stone Scholarship and the two together are an unstoppable force – helping one lucky applicant receive $15,000 across three years towards their degree.
COLLEGES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy