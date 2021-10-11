CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Lightning eye rare Stanley Cup three-peat, Kraken set to launch

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ch7sB_0cNfLq3g00
FILE PHOTO-Jun 28, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates after defeating the Montreal Canadiens in game one of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The 2021-22 NHL season begins this week with most arenas back at full capacity, the Tampa Bay Lightning launching their quest to become the first team since 1983 to win three straight Stanley Cup championships and the debut of the Seattle Kraken.

The season will feel closer to normal for the NHL after COVID-19 forced the previous campaign to be shortened, played with realigned divisions in a bid to limit travel and most games taking place without fans.

While the pandemic will continue to be a challenge for the NHL, the league's high vaccination rate among its players allows for a comparably normal season during which fans will have to follow state and local guidance on COVID-19 protocols.

Despite a significant squad turnover, the Lightning will retain the bulk of their key contributors -- including Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and Andrei Vasilevskiy -- that helped the team repeat as champions.

The Lightning will kick off the season on Tuesday when they raise their Stanley Cup banner to the rafters before hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday as part of a double-header that will be followed by Seattle at the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Kraken, named after a mythical sea creature, are the NHL's 32nd team and are already drawing comparisons to the Vegas squad that made an improbable run to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final in the franchise's inaugural season.

Seattle have assembled an experienced squad built around 38-year-old Mark Giordano who, as a three-time All-Star and former Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenceman, will be counted on to provide leadership.

Plenty of eyes will be on the Toronto Maple Leafs, who blew a commanding 3-1 series lead to Montreal in the first round of the 2021 playoffs when their high-powered attack fell flat.

Despite the lack of offensive firepower in the playoffs, the Maple Leafs have remained committed to their core group of forwards in Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander.

"There's no forgetting and there's learning to move it forward," said Sheldon Keefe, who is entering his third season as the Maple Leafs' head coach.

"We can recite the fact that we did a number of great things last season and we're not here to change the foundation as we laid as a team last year."

The Montreal Canadiens' hopes of making a return trip to the Stanley Cup Final were dealt an early blow as goaltender Carey Price, who was stellar in Montreal's playoff run last year, voluntarily entered the NHL's player assistance programme.

Price entered the programme -- which helps players and their families deal with issues including mental health and substance abuse -- for an unspecified reason and is expected to be out for at least a month.

Some of the NHL's best-known players are nearing milestones this season with Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin 36 goals away from tying Jaromir Jagr for third on the all-time goals list (766). Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is 14 goals from becoming the 46th player in NHL history with 500.

The season will include a three-week break to accommodate the participation of NHL players in the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
floridahockeynow.com

Panthers, Lightning renew rivalry with three preseason games

The last time we saw the Florida Panthers play a real game, they were getting knocked out of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Lightning. The two teams renew their rivalry this week — although it most definitely won’t be nearly as meaningful since these are just preseason games. Florida...
NHL
NHL

MacKinnon, Avalanche 'hungry' to win Stanley Cup

Forward says Colorado is 'still as good as we were last year, if not better'. Nathan MacKinnon is intense. It has helped make him the player he is, one of the best in the NHL. Three times in the past four seasons, he has been a finalist for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded to the most valuable player in the League.
NHL
NHL

Lightning quest for three-peat among NHL storylines to follow this season

Kraken debut, encores for McDavid, Matthews among things to watch. The 2021-22 NHL season begins Tuesday and will see 32 teams each playing 82 games, equaling a total of 1,312 regular-season games to be played before the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs start May 2. The Tampa Bay Lightning will try...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Sports

Repeat champ Lightning raise 2021 Stanley Cup banner

This time, the Tampa Bay Lightning got to raise their Stanley Cup banner in front of fans, and on opening night. The Lightning celebrated their repeat by unveiling (and raising) their 2021 Stanley Cup championship banner before facing the Penguins on Tuesday. Watch the Lightning’s Stanley Cup banner-raising ceremony in...
NHL
stpetecatalyst.com

Lightning begin their quest for three-peat

October 12, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Lightning begin their defense of a second-straight Stanly Cup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. The regular-season home opener will also feature a new edition to Amalie Arena - a third championship banner. The Lightning lost several key players in the offseason but on Monday the team awarded coach Jon Cooper with a three-year extension that will keep him in Tampa Bay through 2024-2025. Cooper has spent nine years with the franchise, making him the NHL's longest-tenured coach.
NHL
WTIC News Talk 1080

2022 Stanley Cup Favorites

In anticipation of Tuesday's start to the regular season, our NHL preview ends with the important question: who is going to hoist the Stanley Cup at year's end? Each of the last two seasons have ended the same way, with the Tampa Bay Lightning being crowned champions. No one has won three straight Cups since the dynasty Islanders won four straight from 1980-83.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
William Nylander
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Mark Giordano
Person
John Tavares
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Sheldon Keefe
ABC Action News

Oddsmakers say Lightning will come up short in quest for 3rd straight Stanley Cup

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay Lightning prepare to hoist another Stanley Cup championship banner at Amalie Arena, the question becomes can the team put together the elusive three-peat as the best team in the National Hockey League. If you believe the oddsmakers in Las Vegas, the Lightning have...
NHL
ABC Action News

Corey Perry joins Lightning hoping to win another Stanley Cup

TAMPA, Fla. — It might take Tampa Bay Lightning fans some time to warm up to one of the new faces to this year’s roster. Veteran forward Corey Perry now wears the blue and white sweater after instigating and getting under the skin of Lightning players during the last two Stanley Cup Finals.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Norris Trophy#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Maple Leafs
ABC Action News

Stanley Cup wins are normal in Tampa, rare in much of the NHL

TAMPA, Fla. — While the Tampa Bay Lightning pursue their third-straight Stanley Cup victory this season, there's an opposite end of the Stanley Cup spectrum with a host of teams never having won the cup or currently decades away from the last time they hoisted the cup. The list of...
NHL
UPI News

Penguins-Lightning, Kraken-Golden Knights open NHL season

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The reigning champion Tampa Bay Lighting host the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Seattle Kraken face the Vegas Golden Knights in two hockey matchups Tuesday, opening the 2021-22 NHL season. "Going against the guys who won last year is always a challenge," Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen told...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL

Stanley Cup takes spotlight at Amerigol LATAM Cup

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. -- The Stanley Cup paid a visit to the Amerigol LATAM Cup Thursday, and Franco Molina couldn't have been happier. Molina, an off-ice trainer for Chile in the four-day Latin American/Caribbean tournament that began Thursday at the Florida Panthers IceDen, was all smiles posing next to the Cup.
NHL
ABC Action News WFTS

TGH Ice Plex second home to Tampa Bay Lightning for 24 years

Just shy of the Brandon border you'll find the second home of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The TGH Ice Plex has been serving the community and the Bolts for 24 years. "They've been training here for 24 years, we've served as the official training facility. We're here to support you know, their endeavors. Their continued growth is our continued growth you know, just them being here in the building, you know, gets people excited," said Wes Reid, Director of the TGH Ice Plex.
NHL
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy