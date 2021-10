The unknown often creates curiosity. As a child, the bended bowing weeping willow trees sparked within me curiosity. Who could be so lucky as to own one of those — came the thought. They appeared to be of poetic grace-filled stature barring none. Often times a lawn chair or two would appear beneath them as summer breezes enveloped those whimsically sitting beneath the weeping willow.

RELIGION ・ 16 HOURS AGO