Lowell, MA

Man hospitalized after being struck in Lowell hit-and-run

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
(Marco_Piunti/Getty Images)

LOWELL, Mass. — An adult male is suffering from serious injuries after he was struck by a motor vehicle Sunday at approximately 7 p.m. at the intersection of Dutton St. and Fletcher St. in Lowell.

The Lowell Police Department told Boston 25 News officers rendered aid to the victim before he was sent to a local hospital.

The driver who allegedly struck the victim fled the scene. Police believe the vehicle is a white or light-colored Nissan SUV involved in the crash.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is assisting Lowell Police with the investigation. If anyone knows further details regarding the crash, they can contact the Lowell Police Department at (978) 937-3200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

54-year-old man struck, killed by ice cream truck in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man was killed Thursday night after he was allegedly struck by an ice cream at the intersection of North Main Street and Huntington Street in Brockton. The Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz confirmed that officers were alerted to the scene at 6:45 p.m. After arriving, officers found a man who was struck by a motor vehicle suffering from serious injuries. The man, Joao Fernandes, 54, of Brockton, was sent to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he later died.
Rally held to end violence at Lawrence High School

LAWRENCE, Mass. — After several fist fights at Lawrence High School, parents, teachers and community members rallied Friday to end the violence and restore safety at school. Additional police officers have since been assigned to the school, and Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez has called an emergency meeting, inviting Superintendent Cynthia Paris and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) Commissioner Jeff Riley to attend.
Eric Smith, who was 13 when he killed 4-year-old in 1993, granted parole

WOODBOURNE, N.Y. — Eric Smith, who made national news in 1993 as a 13-year-old when he killed a 4-year-old boy in upstate New York, has been granted parole. Smith, 41, had been denied parole 10 consecutive times. He appeared before the Board of Parole on Oct. 15 and was granted parole after spending 27 years in prison, the Democrat & Chronicle of Rochester reported.
