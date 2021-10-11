Man hospitalized after being struck in Lowell hit-and-run

(Marco_Piunti/Getty Images)

LOWELL, Mass. — An adult male is suffering from serious injuries after he was struck by a motor vehicle Sunday at approximately 7 p.m. at the intersection of Dutton St. and Fletcher St. in Lowell.

The Lowell Police Department told Boston 25 News officers rendered aid to the victim before he was sent to a local hospital.

The driver who allegedly struck the victim fled the scene. Police believe the vehicle is a white or light-colored Nissan SUV involved in the crash.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is assisting Lowell Police with the investigation. If anyone knows further details regarding the crash, they can contact the Lowell Police Department at (978) 937-3200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

