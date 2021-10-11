CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How I Got Verified on Instagram Without Being Famous

By Kyle Dendy
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Instagram’s official website, verification “is a tool to help people find the real accounts of public figures and brands, and it means we verified this is a notable and authentic Instagram account.” It was never intended to become a status symbol in society, but the fact that the culture views it as such means that it carries much more weight than letting people know a particular account is authentic.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pr#The New York Times#Success Magazine
99.9 KTDY

Does the 'Facebook Phone Shake' Really Work?

There is a screenshot that has been making its rounds around social media, and I want to know if it really works. According to the meme, a recent Facebook update allows you to shake your phone to report a problem or to report a post for violating Facebook's Terms of Service...
CELL PHONES
realtybiznews.com

A Wakeup Call for Famous Agents Asleep On Instagram

A couple of years ago I spotlighted a dime’s worth of top agencies/agents using Instagram. Today, I thought it would be interesting to see how those past stars have either progressed or flopped in their social media marketing efforts. This will be fun for some, and a wakeup call for a few agents who had a shot at social media marketing success, but just blew it.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Bold Italic

An Afternoon in San Francisco Without Instagram

Far too many of my days are spent inside my otherwise charming domicile. Time tends to collapse in there, typing away at my keyboard, the available space in my Google Drive inching closer to capacity. There’s one specific parrot that will routinely perch on a ledge outside my window —...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The New Yorker

A Half-True List of All the Things I Got Done While Instagram Was Down

As most social-media users are aware, this week Facebook and Instagram experienced a major outage affecting millions of users across the globe. Having totally accomplished the entire following list of tasks while Facebook and Instagram were down, I now understand the true severity of social media’s dominion over our every waking moment. (Only hyperbolized a little bit.)
INTERNET
Inc.com

How to Create a Business LinkedIn Page Without it Being a Heavy Lift

If you own a business, you should own it on LinkedIn. You need a business page to help market your business. Having a business page on the professional networking platform helps boost your company's credibility. It's an extra step that shows you mean business and you're serious about your company.
INTERNET
The Conversation U.S.

What happens to your life stories if you delete your Facebook account?

If the latest deluge of Facebook controversies has you ready to kick the app to the digital curb, you are not alone. There are plenty of good guides out there on how to do it right. Even Facebook makes it pretty easy to understand the nuances of saying “see ya later” (deactivating) or “never speak to me again” (deleting). But before you go, you might want to consider this: What happens to your life stories? For many people, a decade or more of updates, comments, photos, messages, tags, pokes, groups and reactions reside inside that particular digital sphere. And Facebook wants you...
INTERNET
MySanAntonio

Meet Caleb Boxx: The Expert Behind a 7-Figure YouTube Powerhouse

Caleb Boxx is a successful digital entrepreneur and the founder of a YouTube automation company, a 7-figure YouTube powerhouse. He is an expert in the digital space with tons of experience. Caleb’s industry know-how and expertise make him work and consult with some of the biggest YouTubers out there. One of the notable names he’s worked with is Prestonplayz, who enjoys a massive YouTube audience of over 15 million subscribers, making him one of the most subscribed YouTubers.
NFL
TODAY.com

Selena Gomez reveals approach to social media that 'saved my life'

Selena Gomez is a maestro on social media. She's got hundreds of millions of followers spread across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. But if those fans think they're having a one-on-one chat with the singer and star of "Only Murders in the Building," they should think again. Because Gomez, 29, isn't...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy