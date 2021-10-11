CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall Street opens lower on inflation worries

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as surging commodity prices added to inflation worries, clouding expectations for third-quarter earnings season set to start with Wall Street banks later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 22.46 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 34,723.79.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 5.90 points, or 0.13%, at 4,385.44, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 39.46 points, or 0.27%, to 14,540.08 at the opening bell.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

S&P 500 sees biggest weekly rise since July as stocks rally on earnings

Stocks ended higher Friday, booking solid weekly gains for major indexes as investors cheered a strong start to earnings season and data showing stronger-than-expected September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced around 383 points, or 1.1%, to close near 35,295, ending above the 35,000 threshold for the first time since Sept. 8, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow rose 1.6% for the week. The S&P 500 gained around 33 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 4,472, leaving the large-cap benchmark with a 1.8% weekly rise --- its largest since July 23, according to FactSet. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended near 14,897, up around 74 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq rallied 2.2% for the week, its biggest such rise since August. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares rose 3.8% Friday, leading Dow gainers after earnings that topped estimates.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

J.B. Hunt's stock set to rally after profit, revenue rise above expectations

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. were indicated up about 1% in premarket trading Friday, after the trucking company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as growth in all business segments helped offset rising wage and truck purchase transportation costs and lack of network fluidity. Net income rose to $199.8 million, or $1.88 a share, from $125.5 million, or $1.18 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earning per share was $1.78. Revenue grew 27.2% to $3.14 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $3.02 billion. Operating expenses increased 25.0% to $2.87 billion, with wages and benefits costs growing 19.8% and rents and purchased transportation rising 28.5%. The stock has climbed 28.2% year to date, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 19.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 14.1%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Inflation#Commodity Prices#Nasdaq Composite#Dji#Spx#Ixic
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs beats Wall Street target as investment banking revenue jumps

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $5.28 billion, or $14.93 a share, compared to $3.23 billion, or $8.98 a share, in the year-ago period. Net revenue increased to $13.6 billion from $10.8 billion. Net interest income climbed to $1.56 billion from $1.08 billion. Goldman Sachs was expected to earn $10.14 a share on revenue of $11.72 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Goldman's investment banking unit nearly doubled its revenue to $3.55 billion from $1.93 billion. CEO David Solomon said the firm "saw strong operating performance" and that its "opportunity set continues to be attractive across all of our businesses." Goldman Sachs shares are up 48.3% so far this year, compared to an increase of 18.2% by the S&P 500 and a rise of 38% by the KBW Bank Index .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Independent

Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo Seoul and Sydney Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. The Shanghai Composite index was little changed, at 3,561.91, after the government reported a surge in producer price inflation, which rose to a record 10.7% over a year earlier in September from 9.5% in August. Much of the increase was due to surging coal prices, which appear not to have fed into consumer prices even as parts of the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow opens over 400 points higher, S&P 500 retakes 4,400 as weekly jobs report hits fresh pandemic low

U.S. stock benchmarks rose solidly higher Thursday morning, advancing as a parade of big banks released upbeat earnings and data showed a drop in first-time jobless claims to the lowest since the pandemic began and a smaller-than-expected rise in producer prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 406 points, or 1.2%, at 34,784. The S&P 500 index advanced 1% to 4,404, retaking a psychologically signicant level at 4,400, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.9% at 14,710. Bank of America Corp. reported profit and revenues that topped expectations as it released $1.1 billion in reserves to its bottom line, driven primarily by asset quality improvements. Shares rose 2.8% in premarket trade. In economic reports, weekly first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week dropped to 293,000 - the first sub-300,000 reading since before the pandemic took hold in early 2020.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Lucid Diagnostics stock opens about 9% below the IPO price, and keeps falling

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. was jeered in its public debut, as the New York-based medical diagnostics technology company's stock opened on the Nasdaq 8.9% below its initial public offering price, and kept falling. The company raised $70.0 million, as it sold 5.0 million shares in its IPO, which priced overnight at $14 a share, at the bottom of the expected range of between $14 and $16 a share. The stock's first trade was at $12.75 at 11:03 a.m. Eastern for 365,210 shares. With about 37 million shares outstanding after the IPO, the first trading price valued the company at about $471.65 million. The stock has dropped further since, and was recently trading down 22.1% at $10.91. The stock's weak opening comes on a day of relatively strong investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF rallied 2.0% in midday trading while the S&P 500 gained 1.6%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street Turns Lower on Strong CPI; Dow Down 100Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened higher but quickly turned negative on Wednesday, despite earnings from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Blackrock (NYSE:BLK), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and others that all came in ahead of expectations. . Earnings beats, achieved in some cases largely by one-offs, were offset by the release of consumer...
STOCKS
WDBO

Stocks edge lower on Wall Street, giving up an early gain

Stocks edged mostly lower on Wall Street in midday trading Wednesday after giving up an early gain. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 11:33 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index could be headed for its fourth straight decline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 195 points, or 0.6%, to 34,186 and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly higher as earnings season gets under way

Major U.S. stock indexes opened flat to modestly higher Wednesday as earnings season unofficially kicked off with results from Wall Street giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. and BlackRock Inc. , as well as Delta Air Lines Inc. . The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30 points, or 0.1%, to 34,408, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.2% to 4,360. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4% to 14,531. JPMorgan Chase shares were down 0.8% in the early going, while BlackRock shares jumped 3%. Delta shares gave up 2.8%.
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on tech strength

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opended higher on Wednesday, with gains in technology stocks boosting the Nasdaq, with investors shrugging off a solid rise in monthly consumer prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.63 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34,372.71. The S&P 500 opened...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite snap 3-session skid but Dow ensnared in longest losing skid in three weeks

U.S. stocks ended mostly in positive territory Wednesday, halting a string of losses at three, as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's Sept. 21-22 policy meeting that seemed to underscore the cetnral bank's plan to dial back its monthly purchases of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities as evidence of inflation show that pricing pressures continue to percolate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower but almost unchanged at about 34,378. Still, it was the fourth straight decline for the blue-chip benchmark, matching the longest losing skid ended Sept. 21, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed up 0.3% at 4,363, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.7% at about 14,572, and marked the best day since Oct. 7. Several Fed officials said they even preferred a more rapid reduction of the central bank's current $120 billion pace of monthly purchases, rather than the $15 billion reduction anticipated. Data showed that the U.S. consumer-price index rose 0.4% in September after climbing 0.3% in August, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 5.4% after advancing 5.3% year-over-year in August.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy