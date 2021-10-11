Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday

Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Monday following a weekend of major service disruptions.

According to Flightaware , the carrier has canceled 348 flights Monday and delayed another 303 flights. The Dallas-based airline had blamed air traffic control issues and weather for its weekend “operational challenges” that saw over 1,000 canceled flights on Sunday alone.

Passengers like Michael Spraker, who was trying to fly from Nashville to California, told NewsChannel 5 on Sunday that his flight was grounded and there was no easy other option.

"They gave us the option to rebook at other airports but that being said, they were all canceled there, too. Everything was canceled so no alternative," Spraker said. "It’s frustrating, real frustrating have to find a place to stay."

Southwest Airlines was the only airline to report the issues on that scale. Click here to check your flight status at BNA.