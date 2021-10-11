CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen Catholic guard Will Richardson makes college commitment decision

By Adam Zagoria
 4 days ago
Bergen Catholic senior guard Will Richardson has committed to Fordham. Ranked the No. 21 combo guard in the 247Sports.com Composite, he also considered Wichita State. “I picked Fordham because of what it offered academically and also in sports,” said the 6-foot-2, 159-pound guard. “The new coaching staff really show that they care about their players just like at my current high school, Bergen Catholic. I feel like I can really excel at Fordham and become a better basketball player.”

