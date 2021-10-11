CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Merck Asks the FDA for Approval for its Covid-19 Pill

By Deborah Valentine
wabcradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP)-If approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Merck’s Covid-19 pill would be the first anti-viral pill to hit the market. To date, all Covid-19 treatments are administered via IV or injection. The drug maker has asked U.S. regulators to authorize its promising antiviral pill against COVID-19. A decision from...

wabcradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has Big News About Boosters

Health experts and officials have battled over the idea of authorizing booster vaccine doses, as data has shown that vaccine protection against infection has waned over the last few months, thoguh most people remain heavily protected against severe COVID. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize an additional dose of the Pfizer shot for certain high-risk groups who had gotten their second dose at least six months prior. But Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have had to wait, as the vaccine manufacturers submitted their applications for booster authorization later than Pfizer, delaying FDA meetings over the two vaccines' submission to mid-October. Now, an FDA committee has finally made its recommendation on Moderna boosters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

FDA to hold advisory committee for Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said it plans to convene an advisory committee on Nov. 30 to discuss the company's experimental COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir. Merck is developing the antiviral with the privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; it recently applied for emergency authorization. The FDA requested advisory committee meetings for each of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines but it did not convene one ahead of the authorizations of the monoclonal antibodies or Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir, an antiviral used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients that is now fully approved. "We believe that, in this instance, a public discussion of these data with the agency's advisory committee will help ensure clear understanding of the scientific data and information that the FDA is evaluating to make a decision about whether to authorize this treatment for emergency use," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. Merck's stock is up 0.4% for the year, while the S&P 500 has gained 18.1%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merck#Covid 19#Pill#Antiviral#Ap
MarketWatch

FDA: Abbott is recalling two lab-based COVID-19 tests due to the possibility of false positive results

Shares of Abbott Laboratories were up 0.6% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said the company is recalling two laboratory COVID-19 test kits because of concerns about false positives. The tests are the Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 AMP Kits and Alinity m Resp-4-Plex AMP Kits. The FDA previously issued a warning about the potential for false positives with these tests in September. Abbott's stock is up 7.8% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 18.1%.
INDUSTRY
WREG

FDA panel takes up tough questions on J&J COVID-19 boosters

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health advisers on Friday tackled who should get boosters of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine and when — and whether using a competing brand for the second dose might provide better protection. The push for boosters kicked off last month after the Food and Drug Administration authorized third doses of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Idaho Capital Sun

FDA panel recommends booster shot of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON — Millions of Americans who received Moderna’s two-shot COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be eligible soon for booster shots, after a federal advisory panel on Thursday recommended a third dose for older and higher-risk adults as well as certain workers. The unanimous recommendation from the Food and Drug Administration vaccine panel came a few […] The post FDA panel recommends booster shot of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Conversation U.S.

E-cigarettes get FDA approval: 5 essential reads on the harms and benefits of vaping

After being on the U.S. market for around 15 years, an e-cigarette has, for the first time, been authorized for sale by the Food and Drug Administration. The government agency announced on Oct. 12, 2021, that three products from the vaping company Vuse had been given the green light to be marketed, along with one device in which the approved cartridges are placed. Although limited in scope – the authorization only relates to tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes and not the wider range of flavors that critics say are aimed at younger consumers – the move by the FDA is seen as a major development...
MarketWatch

Regeneron is seeking full FDA approval for its monoclonal antibody for two types of COVID-19 patients

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 2.7% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration accepted its application for approval of its monoclonal antibody treatment for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients and as a prophylaxis for some people who have been exposed to the virus. The FDA said it will decide whether to approve the therapy by April 13 based on the priority review designation it granted to the application. It plans to hold an advisory committee meeting in advance of the decision. Regeneron said it plans to submit its monoclonal antibody treatment for FDA approval for hospitalized COVID-19 patients later this year. The treatment, Regen-Cov, has received emergency authorization for all three of these indications in the U.S. Regeneron's stock is up 13.2% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 16.2%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KTLA

Lower-dose Moderna COVID boosters endorsed by FDA panel for some Americans

U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago should get a half-dose booster to rev up protection against the coronavirus. The panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, as well as younger adults […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US experts recommend Moderna booster for older and at-risk groups

An expert committee on Thursday recommended a booster dose of Moderna's anti-Covid vaccine in the United States for certain at-risk groups, a month after making a similar decision for the Pfizer shot. The opinion submitted by the advisory committee of the Food and Drug Administration -- composed of researchers, epidemiologists and infectious disease experts -- is not binding, but it is rare for the FDA not to follow it. After a day of debate, the experts decided to authorize a booster dose of Moderna for three categories of people: the over-65s, people aged between 18 and 64 who are at a higher risk of developing a severe version of the coronavirus, and those whose work may involve frequent exposure to the virus. The same definitions were adopted for the Pfizer booster.
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy