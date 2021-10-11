CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage residents launch dueling mask petitions: One favors mask law, one opposes

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMTpU_0cNfJ9Pm00

Two petitions active on Change.org are of interest to Anchorage residents concerned about the proposed mask ordinance.

The first, launched on Sept. 30, favors the ordinance now being considered by the Anchorage Assembly. AO 2021-91 would require all people over the age of 2 who are within the city limits to wear face masks whenever in a public indoor place and for some private indoor or outdoor gatherings.

That petition, “Support Anchorage mask mandate,” which has 2,043 signatures at of 5 am on Oct. 11, was launched by Rachel Westbrook.

According to her petition, “The Anchorage Assembly will be voting on a mask mandate. If passed this mandate would last until December 31, 2021. With hospitalizations and case counts rising in Anchorage every day, Providence Alaska and the American Academy of Pediatrics Alaska Chapter support a mask mandate. This is essential to take the pressure off of our health care system and protect our community. If you are unable to attend the public hearings in Anchorage and would like to show your support for this mask mandate please join this petition.”

The second petition, “People against the mask mandate in Anchorage,” was launched Friday, Oct. 8, and has 2,013 signatures, as of this writing. It was launched by Roger Peterson, an information technology employee of the University of Alaska.

The anti-mask petition states, “The Anchorage Assembly will be voting on a mask ordinance. If passed this ordinance supposedly would last until December 31, 2021. We all know what happened with the last mandate. They kept extending it. There are people who can’t wear a mask for several reasons, whether it be physical, medical or psychological. Children are wearing masks at school. This has caused some of them to get constant headaches, become depressed and argue with school staff when they take the mask off their noses to breathe easier.. Our constitution guarantees us the right for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This ordinance takes away this freedom. Wearing a mask should be a choice, not an ordinance.”

The Assembly is expected to take action at Tuesday’s regular meeting, which starts at 5 pm on the ground floor of the Loussac Library, unless that meeting is cancelled due to an outbreak of the contagion the mask proponents are hoping to prevent.

Comments / 6

HUF TJ BEERS
4d ago

I am fully vaccinated and I will not wear a mask. No compliance here.

Reply(1)
13
Related
Must Read Alaska

That time when Assemblywomen Austin Quinn-Davidson and Meg Zaletel said only the mayor could enact a mask mandate…

Assemblywoman Austin Quinn-Davidson hasn’t shown up in the Assembly chamber for months. She has participated by phone in the proceedings, and has stated that she is appalled and horrified at the people attending the meetings, who oppose the Assembly’s actions to forcibly mask everyone in Anchorage. She supports the emergency order passed by the Assembly on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mask Off#The Mask#Face Masks#Dueling#Public Health#Change Org#The Anchorage Assembly#The University Of Alaska
Must Read Alaska

Alaska’s Covid daily positivity drops: 964

The latest count of positive Covid cases has dropped back to 964 after one day when it popped over 1,200 in Alaska. 421 of those positive cases were diagnosed in Anchorage, and 194 were in the Mat-Su Valley. The positive cases are how many Alaskans have tested positive for Covid...
Must Read Alaska

Theater of the absurd: Man creates new religion, invites all of Anchorage to join to stay exempt from Assembly mask ordinance

Immediately after the Anchorage Assembly voted to override the mayor’s veto of the Assembly’s mask ordinance, a man stepped to the podium to address the body. He said he has created a new religion, and all who sign his roster can be part of that religion, and thus, since religious assemblies are exempted from having to adhere to the emergency ordinance mask mandate, all could be exempted from the law.
Must Read Alaska

Breaking: Mayor Bronson vetoes hasty mask ordinance

Mayor Dave Bronson has vetoed the ordinance hastily passed by the Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday that orders all within Anchorage to wear masks when indoors in public places. The Assembly immediately scheduled a special meeting for 5 pm on Thursday to override the veto. The meeting is to take place at the Loussac Library in the Assembly chambers for consideration of overriding EO the veto of 2021-3, the compulsory mask ordinance.
Must Read Alaska

Daily Covid positivity: Big bounce to 1,220

In a jump from Monday, Tuesday’s statewide Covid testing positivity count was 1,200. That is still a 1 percent decrease from last week, but a significant day-over-day increase from 464 diagnosed on Monday. Hospitalizations also bumped up, with 204 Alaskans now in a hospital with Covid, up from 186 on...
Must Read Alaska

Art Chance: Don’t blame the judge

My book, “Red on Blue,” sells for $9.99 at Amazon. Those ten bucks would have saved the State of Alaska a lot of money and the Dunleavy Administration a lot of embarrassment because there is a chapter titled “Taking Out the Trash” about removing the flotsam and jetsam of prior administrations when you take office as a Republican.
Must Read Alaska

Trick move: Assembly tells public there will be a hearing on mask law Wednesday, but then passes it late Tuesday night

During the waning minutes of the Anchorage Assembly meeting on Tuesday night, the leftist governing majority pulled a fast one on the public. In spite of overwhelming testimony against forcing residents to wear masks indoors, in a preplanned move that may have broken open meetings laws and city code, the Assembly majority passed an unpopular mask ordinance by making it an emergency order item on the agenda, requiring no public hearing.
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage Assembly meeting Oct. 12

The regular Anchorage Assembly Meeting scheduled for Oct. 12 at 5 pm will proceed in person in the Assembly Chambers at the Loussac Library, in spite of the Covid-19 outbreak on the dais last Thursday. However, the three agenda items from Friday’s cancelled special assembly meeting will not be up...
Must Read Alaska

Jab or no job XIII: Anchorage woman questions why local hospitals, with nearly two years to prepare, are doing so poorly

This is the 13th in a series of stories of people being fired from their jobs because they have declined to take the required Covid-19 vaccination. The identities of these workers are being kept confidential because they fear reprisal. In this edition, the story of a woman with Covid is told from her perspective. More stories will be included in future editions of this series as it continues. Previous interviews in this series are listed and linked at the bottom of this story. Send your story to [email protected].
Must Read Alaska

Vaccine breakthrough cases rise in Alaska

The State of Alaska reports that since vaccines became available in Alaska in 2021, so-called “breakthrough” cases have been on the rise. “Through the end of August 2021, a total of 6,223 vaccine breakthrough COVID-19 cases were documented among Alaska residents,” the State’s white paper on the subject said. “An additional 1,867 cases occurred among Alaska residents who were partially vaccinated. The incidence of COVID-19 among vaccinated persons has remained consistently lower than among persons who were not unvaccinated.”
Must Read Alaska

Dan Smith: AO 2021-91 is a step toward communism

Anchorage Ordinance 2021-91 is an overreaching expansion of government. Invariably, as government expands, liberty contracts. Our previous pants-free Mayor Ethan Berkowitz declared, “We cannot be free unless we are safe.”. Our former illegal Acting Mayor Austin Quinn- Davidson, who held two public offices simultaneously, perpetuated this fallacy by her continued...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Passing: Former Rep. Bill Hudson

Former Rep. Bill Hudson has passed. He died on Monday. Hudson was a member of the Republican Party who served as a House representative for Juneau from 1987 to 2002. He also lived in Dot Lake, Ketchikan, Cordova, and Soldotna during his long life. Born in Yuma, Arizona in 1932,...
POLITICS
Must Read Alaska

Bronson names new equity officer

ULUAO ‘JUNIOR’ AUMAVAE IS RETIRED FROM NFL AND DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson today named Uluao “Junior” Aumavae as the Chief Equity Officer for the Municipality of Anchorage. This means he has released the chief equity officer appointed by former Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson in April. Clifford Armstrong...
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy