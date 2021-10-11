CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
QSorter® provides next level trait selection for soybean breeders

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQSorter® provides next level trait selection for soybean breeders. October 11, 2021 By TaylorAnn Washburn Filed Under: Spotlight on Soybeans. Missouri Soybean Director of Licensing Bryan Stobaugh says that investment in the QualySense QSorter® will improve research and efficiency for soybean breeders. The QSorter® is a single seed sorter that reduces the time and sample size normally required for component selection. This technology will allow breeders to bring seed commercially to the field in a faster generation, according to Stobaugh. Learn more at mosoy.org. Brought to you by Missouri’s soybean growers and their checkoff.

