Washington State

Vaccination rates rise at Washington agencies ahead of deadline

koze.com
 4 days ago

COVID-19 vaccination rates at state agencies in Washington have climbed in recent weeks, ahead of a deadline for workers to be fully vaccinated or lose their jobs. Under Gov. Jay Inslee’s August order — considered one of the strictest in the nation — state and school workers and hundreds of thousands of health care employees are required to get their shots or lose their jobs on Oct. 18th, unless they have received both a medical or religious exemption and a work accommodation. In order to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18th, workers would have had to get their final shot by Oct. 4th.

