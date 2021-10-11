CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

The School Buzz: Sierra freshman breaks school K record in first varsity game

By Josh Helmuth
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2krZ9S_0cNfImax00

It’s not often a freshman throws historic numbers in her first varsity game. But there’s a newbie at Sierra High School who is doing just that.

Marisa Reyes played in her first varsity softball game for Sierra High School back in August. She ended the game, breaking the school's all-time single-game strikeout record with 20 Ks.

The Stallions lost that game to Woodland Park, unfortunately, 7-4. But Marisa allowed just three hits. And then in her following games against Classical Academy and Gunnison, she had 14 strikeouts in each of those games.

Her secret? Possibly YouTube, where she watches instructional videos with former Texas A&M softball pitcher Amanda Scarborough.

Reyes told Southeast Express : “I’ll watch Amanda Scarborough’s pitching videos to try to be more accurate and see what I’m doing wrong. If my pitching is a little off that day, I’ll watch her to see where I can improve.” Incredible considering Reyes wasn’t even sure if she would play softball this year. She says “I’m glad I did.”

Do you know an incredible student, athlete, teacher or event at your school? Email me: SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com .

https://www.southeastexpress.org/news/

The post The School Buzz: Sierra freshman breaks school K record in first varsity game appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Switchbacks final regular-season game Saturday, October 16

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Switchbacks regular season is coming to a close. Saturday, October 16, Switchbacks face the Rio Grande Valley Torros at the brand new Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs. The first 1,000 fans inside will get a free full-size soccer ball. After the game, there will be a The post Switchbacks final regular-season game Saturday, October 16 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pine Creek thumps Douglas County

The Pine Creek Eagles bounced back from their first loss of the season with an impressive, 35-7 win, over previously unbeaten Douglas County. The Eagles took control of the game in the second quarter. Pine Creek faced a 3rd and 15, and a 4th and 8, but converted both on catches from Jerry Lydiatt. Josiah The post Pine Creek thumps Douglas County appeared first on KRDO.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
City
Gunnison, CO
Local
Colorado Education
City
Woodland Park, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Education
KRDO News Channel 13

Friday Night Blitz Part 2, 10-9-21

Pueblo West tops Mesa Ridge, 35-14. Fountain-Fort Carson knocks off Fruita Monument, 42-28. Pueblo East edges Pueblo County, 13-7. Vista Ridge shuts out Air Academy, 48-0. Discovery Canyon beats Sand Creek, 52-8. Doherty falls to Chapparal, 49-27. Banning Lewis blanks Denver West, 42-0. The post Friday Night Blitz Part 2, 10-9-21 appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado College hosts first regular-season game in new Ed Robson Arena

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado College Tigers are taking to the ice for their first regular-season game in the school's brand new Ed Robson Arena in downtown Colorado Springs.KRDO is broadcasting the Tigers' first game against the St. Lawrence Saints. The puck will drop at 7:30 p.m., but we'll have a pregame show The post Colorado College hosts first regular-season game in new Ed Robson Arena appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy