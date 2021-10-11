The School Buzz: Sierra freshman breaks school K record in first varsity game

It’s not often a freshman throws historic numbers in her first varsity game. But there’s a newbie at Sierra High School who is doing just that.

Marisa Reyes played in her first varsity softball game for Sierra High School back in August. She ended the game, breaking the school's all-time single-game strikeout record with 20 Ks.

The Stallions lost that game to Woodland Park, unfortunately, 7-4. But Marisa allowed just three hits. And then in her following games against Classical Academy and Gunnison, she had 14 strikeouts in each of those games.

Her secret? Possibly YouTube, where she watches instructional videos with former Texas A&M softball pitcher Amanda Scarborough.

Reyes told Southeast Express : “I’ll watch Amanda Scarborough’s pitching videos to try to be more accurate and see what I’m doing wrong. If my pitching is a little off that day, I’ll watch her to see where I can improve.” Incredible considering Reyes wasn’t even sure if she would play softball this year. She says “I’m glad I did.”

