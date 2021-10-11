CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Green Apple Project Fundraiser

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Apple Project is building a fire around autism awareness. They’re selling tickets for a chance to win a Traeger grill or a fun fire pit package. The drawing will be held on November 1st. Tickets are available HERE.

