Gonzaga coach Mark Few to miss 3 games following DUI arrest

Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few has been suspended for the team's season opener following his citation for driving under the influence in early September. "I have had a month to reflect on the regretful decisions I made on Sept. 6," Few said in a statement Saturday morning. "I again offer my sincere apology and I remain committed to learning from this mistake. As a consequence of my error in judgment, I will not be present at Kraziness in the Kennel and the first three games of our season. I know this impacts our student-athletes and the coaching staff as we begin the season. I understand the severity of my actions and am sorry for the impact this consequence has on our team. Thank you again to those who have supported me, my family, and our program throughout this process."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO