Gonzaga coach Mark Few to miss 3 games following DUI arrest
Gonzaga coach Mark Few will miss two exhibition games and the first game of the regular season after he was arrested last month on suspicion of driving under the influence. Few will not be on the sideline for Gonzaga’s exhibition games on Oct. 31st against Eastern Oregon and Nov. 5th against Lewis-Clark State, and the regular-season opener on Nov. 9th versus Dixie State. His first game will be Nov. 13th against Texas, a showdown of expected top-10 teams.www.koze.com
