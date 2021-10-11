The 355 - Official Trailer 2

A dream team of formidable female stars come together in a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting espionage genre in The 355. When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason "Mace" Brown (Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger, In the Fade), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Oscar winner Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan, X-Men: Days of Future Past), who is tracking their every move. As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the opulent auction houses of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world-or get them killed. The film also stars Édgar Ramirez (The Girl on the Train) and Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Endgame). The producers are Jessica Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, and Simon Kinberg. Executive producers are Richard Hewitt, Esmond Ren, and Wang Rui Huan. The story is by Theresa Rebeck and the screenplay is by Theresa Rebeck and Simon Kinberg. The 355, directed by Simon Kinberg, arrives in theaters on January 7, 2022.