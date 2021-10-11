CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orcutt, CA

Semi oil truck flips over, causing small brush fire near Orcutt

By Kiani Hildebrandt
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wwQSa_0cNfIK4j00

ORCUTT, Calif. - A small brush fire was sparked in Orcutt Monday morning when a semi-truck carrying oil and another vehicle ran over branches from a downed Eucalyptus tree.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene on Dominion Road near Garey Road. The tree on the roadway caused the oil tanker to flip over, sparking flames in nearby vegetation. Firefighters reported no oil was spilled as a result of the accident.

The driver of the semi-truck and the other car that hit the branches both received minor injuries.

The post Semi oil truck flips over, causing small brush fire near Orcutt appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Orcutt, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
Orcutt, CA
Traffic
Orcutt, CA
Accidents
City
Orcutt, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara County, CA
Traffic
Santa Barbara County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eucalyptus Oil#Oil Tanker#Firefighters#Brush Fire#Dominion Road#Accident#Sbc#Chp#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
836K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy