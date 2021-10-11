Semi oil truck flips over, causing small brush fire near Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. - A small brush fire was sparked in Orcutt Monday morning when a semi-truck carrying oil and another vehicle ran over branches from a downed Eucalyptus tree.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene on Dominion Road near Garey Road. The tree on the roadway caused the oil tanker to flip over, sparking flames in nearby vegetation. Firefighters reported no oil was spilled as a result of the accident.

The driver of the semi-truck and the other car that hit the branches both received minor injuries.

