Nintendo Switch Online's N64 Games Will Be 60Hz In Europe After All
In a slightly surprising move, however, the company has today addressed those concerns with a statement, confirming that Europe's N64 games will all be available in 60Hz. "All Nintendo 64 games included with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack can be played in 60Hz English language versions," Nintendo says. "Select games will also have the option to play the original European PAL version with language options."www.nintendolife.com
