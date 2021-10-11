CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Switch Online's N64 Games Will Be 60Hz In Europe After All

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a slightly surprising move, however, the company has today addressed those concerns with a statement, confirming that Europe's N64 games will all be available in 60Hz. "All Nintendo 64 games included with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack can be played in 60Hz English language versions," Nintendo says. "Select games will also have the option to play the original European PAL version with language options."

