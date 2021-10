When are streaming services going to learn? You might remember that back in 2019, fans of "The Simpsons" gave Disney+ some grief because all of the older episodes of the animated series that were presented in the traditional 4:3 aspect ratio for their original broadcast, before the rise of widescreen televisions, were reformatted to a 16:9 aspect ratio. This meant that some key visual gags from throughout the first 19 seasons of the show (and part of the 20th season) were missing completely. Thankfully, Disney+ fixed the issue and fans can choose which aspect ratio they'd like to use for those episodes. Unfortunately, it sounds like Netflix wasn't paying attention when this happened, because they're having the same aspect ratio problem with the arrival of the classic sitcom "Seinfeld" in their streaming library.

