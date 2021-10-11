News: 2021–10–11T13:23

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021–10–11

 4 days ago

Fourth preview of the day: Our first PRODUCT is approaching launch! Please head to our flashy blog post with video embed: https://link.civfund.com/zit By far, the most exciting update of the past two months. The first product in our stable will transfor how we trade any token on Dex, above and beyond CIV! Look forward to discussing more, soon Onwards and upwards.

blog.civfund.com

Variety

IATSE U.K. Crew Prepare to Stop Work if Strike Goes Ahead (EXCLUSIVE)

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees’ crew members working in the U.K. are preparing to down tools if the strike goes ahead on Oct. 18, Variety has learned. Bectu, which represents the U.K.’s below-the-line workers, has confirmed it has received calls from heads of department (HODs) on U.K. productions asking about replacing IATSE workers in the U.K. The British union will advise members not to replace any striking IA members, said Spencer MacDonald, national secretary for the London production and regional production division of Bectu. “Some HODs have been contacted about replacing IA members in the U.K.,” said MacDonald. “It appears they...
LABOR ISSUES
Deadline

Longtime New York-Based Manager Jenevieve Brewer Dies

Jenevieve Brewer, who founded her Jenevieve Brewer Talent Management in 2015, has passed away. She was an agent at About Face Talent for 10 years and a manager at Terrific Talent before setting out on her own. The news was first announced by the National Conference of Personal Managers, which posted a short tribute to her on its Twitter page. The organization said it “mourns the passing of veteran personal manager and longtime NCOPM member Jenevieve Brewer.” Among her clients were Joseph D’Onofrio, who is known for playing young Tommy in Goodfellas; Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who plays Spencer Cassadine on General Hospital; and Lauren C. Mayhew, who played Melanie Garrett on Dexter. Additionally, she helped clients secure recurring and guest-starring roles on numerous episodics such as Law and Order: SVU, Limitless, Power, Orange Is The New Black, Gotham, FBI: Most Wanted! and Difficult People. In features, her clients booked roles in projects such as Southpaw, Uncut Gems, Run All Night and The Intern. Brewer also landed national commercials for clients with the likes of Coke, Verizon, Bank of America, Chanel, Nike, PNC Bank, Merrill Lynch and Old Navy.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

A group of nearly 50 nonprofits has launched a campaign to 'effectively end Facebook's current business model' in the wake of whistleblower testimony

Dozens of human rights organizations have started a campaign calling for action against Facebook following a week of turmoil for the tech giant. The coalition of nearly 50 nonprofits launched a new website, HowtoStopFacebook.org, on Wednesday. The organizations backing the effort include names like the Center for Digital Democracy, the Government Accountability Project, Fight for the Future, and PEN America.
CHARITIES
WSB Radio

Netflix employee fired in wake of Chappelle special furor

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Netflix said Friday that it had fired an employee for disclosing confidential financial information about what it paid for Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer," which some condemned as being transphobic. The employee, who wasn't named, shared “confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company," a...
TV & VIDEOS
culturalnews.com

Latest Weekly Cultural News / Oct. 11 -17 / 70-minite “Virtual Autumn Japanese Classical Dance Performances” featuring late Bando Mitsuhiro, Oct. 17-23

SOSHUN (Yamatogaku); SEIGAIHA (Kiyomoto) P03: Japanese Classical Dance: TSURI ONNA (Tokiwazu) P03: JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles to host a webinar on “MA in contemporary Japanese cuisine. P04: Japanese Percussion Lesson #69: Narimono for Yamatogaku song “Museume Mikoshi”. AD: Okinawa Tour in 2011 by Uyehara Travel. P05: Nobuhiko Obayashi’s final film...
THEATER & DANCE

