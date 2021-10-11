NFL 2021: How to watch Ravens vs. Colts on Monday Night Football without cable

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football as one of the NFL’s top up-and-coming quarterbacks takes on a seasoned veteran looking to help his team make the leap to the next level. Derek Carr has the Raiders out to a 3-0 start this season while averaging over 400 passing yards per game. On the other side, Justin Herbert is looking to get his team on track to make some noise in what’s looking like a tough AFC West division this season. Fans looking to find “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning” are out of luck this week. The megacast featuring the Manning Bros. will not air this week.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO