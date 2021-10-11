The 6 qualities that a great entrepreneur must have

Almost 10 years ago, I made a decision that I was sure would change my life. It was not going to be an easy road, but in my mind there was only one goal: to financially transform people's lives.

At the same time that this was happening, the job I had was costing my health, because one day when I made a routine visit to a hospital (at that time I was a medical representative) a virus entered my brain and I was out of the game for some months… and I didn't know if I was going to get out of that one.

After the bad time, it was when I finished deciding that my life needed a 180 ° change and I made the decision to undertake.

This is how my personal finance training company was born Financial Reconfiguration ”also, today we not only focus on finances, we also provide training in marketing and sales, financial freedom, business and we are about to launch our third book “ Extreme Wealth Mindset ” .

Today, I dedicate my life to sharing this methodology with people, and not only that, today I accompany people on their path to Financial Freedom with the methodology that also led me to financial freedom after three years.

I write it and it sounds easy, however, the path of becoming an entrepreneur and later an entrepreneur has been a challenge. After 10 years of working for me and working with some Mexican entrepreneurs and businessmen, I have been able to realize that we all have some things in common.

Becoming a successful entrepreneur is not just a matter of luck, it also involves personal skills and discipline, both personal and business.

The Center for the Development of Business Competitiveness revealed that 75% of Mexican SMEs fail during the first two years of existence, and this cannot be attributed solely to operational or market issues, but also to the skills they have. their leaders.

This is why I want to share with you the six qualities of great entrepreneurs who have achieved a solid position in their businesses. And that I am sure you can put into practice from today to become the entrepreneur you want to be:

1. Pragmatism

Despite being financially successful, entrepreneurs keep their feet on the ground. The owners of large companies maintain their perspective and the work discipline they had when they were on the rise. Entrepreneurs also keep an eye on their objectives, just as they did in the founding or growth period of their companies and take nothing for granted.

2. Optimism and naivety

In this case, naivety is not a negative thing. The great entrepreneurs, when starting their companies, had to ignore the aspects of the business world in order to be optimistic in the projects they were proposing. At the same time, optimism must be preserved in those moments when the company itself is going through times of scarcity or crisis.

3. Patience and perseverance

Consistency is one of the most important qualities of great entrepreneurs. When you start your own entrepreneurship project, it should be borne in mind that the results are not always the first time. For this reason, entrepreneurs must know how to continue betting on their projects and understand that their benefits will be seen in the medium or long term.

4. Vision of opportunities

All companies, even those in difficult situations, can be a good investment in the long term. For example, Carlos Slim decided to invest in the shares of the state telephone company, when the government of Mexico could not face the losses that that company generated. Finally, Telmex managed to position itself as the most important telecommunications company in the country.

5. Attraction of talent

At the same time, to grow a company, great entrepreneurs look for the best professionals they can find in the job market. These professionals need to be willing to face challenges, be patient, and put their best abilities at the service of the company. In addition, the people who are part of the work team must be aligned with the objectives of the employer and those of the company, in this way, it will be a team that is motivated all the time.

6 . Ability to diversify investments

Investment diversification is something that all of the world's most successful entrepreneurs share. Any company can have good and bad times. By diversifying investments, you can balance the losses that one company makes with the gains that another makes.

However, for an entrepreneur / businessperson to diversify investments, they need to have the following factors in their mindset: clarity, skills, implementation capacity, discipline and commitment.

Definitely being an entrepreneur is not for everyone, as it requires a certain level of commitment that not all people are willing to give.

But, can you imagine that the company you dreamed of one day will turn 10 years old? It is a feeling that I cannot express in words, but I assure you that with hard work, focus and dedication, you too could start your first venture.

Put your entrepreneurial qualities to work and don't wait any longer.