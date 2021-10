FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. It’s officially October, the NBA preseason has begun, and we are exactly two weeks away from the start of the NBA regular season! This means it’s crunch time in regard to preparing for your fantasy basketball draft. This means trying to find some hidden gems at each position so you can get some extra value on your team for the upcoming season. With that, it is equally important to figure out which players you should avoid, as they may be looking at a down year, especially compared to where they are being drafted. So let’s dive into some of these value plays and guys to avoid, focusing on the shooting guard position.

