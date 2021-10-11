Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Interior Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 09:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Interior Hancock; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Visibilities will improve through the remainder of the morning. Thus, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
