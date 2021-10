A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 6 presented the following bills of indictment:. • Michael W. Daniels, 33, Bowling Green and currently in jail, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. According to court papers, Daniels overdosed on Aug. 31 and was revived by Narcan. He admitted to using fentanyl that day. He has four prior felony drug convictions. He was arrested Oct. 8 and remains in jail. Bond has not been set.

WOOD COUNTY, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO