Tree fight between Western & Southern, park board, residents settled

By Chris Wetterich
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 4 days ago
Western & Southern, the city and nearby residents have settled a two-year fight over a single London Plane tree in Lytle Park that has held up its renovation.

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati, OH
ABOUT

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

