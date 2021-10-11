CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC commissioner: Investors have the right to make their own decisions without regulators standing in the way

Cover picture for the articlePosted By: Opinion by Hester M. Peirce for CNN Business Perspectives. As a commissioner at the Securities and Exchange Commission, an important part of my job is protecting investors from the fraudsters who can cause them so much harm. Although swindlers often change their pitch to reflect the day's most popular trends — cannabis, crypto and clean energy are all the rage now — the cases the Commission brings typically have the same thing in common: they involve someone lying to get other people's money. Soon, other "hot investment opportunities that are too good to pass up" will be exploited by fraudsters, and when they do, the Commission will ensure that the securities laws are enforced.

