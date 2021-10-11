CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Red Sox: 3 heroes in thrilling ALDS Game 3 walk-off classic

By Tarringo Basile-vaughan
Cover picture for the articleThese Boston Red Sox are something else! Man, every time this team is counted out, they come back and give their fans hope and something to get excited about. As this American League Division Series was supposed to be all about the Tampa Bay Rays, Alex Cora and his crew has reached deep within their souls and found that energy both at the plate and on the mound that has them tearing up the league in the first half of the season.

