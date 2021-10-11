Federation seeks oyster shell for habitat restoration projects

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. - Last spring, the state began the St. Mary's River large-scale oyster restoration by planting spat-on-shell, known as "seed", in areas of the sanctuary that has insufficient density of wild oysters. The seed was grown from St. Mary's River brood stock at the state's Horn Point Hatchery in Cambridge. The state hired local watermen and the Papa Francis, which was built in Piney Point about a decade ago, to plant more than 75 million spat (baby oysters). This initial seeding in areas designated for seed-only is finishing up this week as the Papa Francis again plies our water in the upper river. The state will repeat this seed-only planting again next year with the goal of having a density of 150 oysters per square meter and at least two year classes. They anticipate having to plant an additional 30 million spat in 2022.

LEXINGTON PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO