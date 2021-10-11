Federation seeks oyster shell for habitat restoration projects
The North Carolina Coastal Federation is asking your help to give oysters a second chance by recycling your oyster shells. Once shells are collected, the federation works with partners to return them to the water where they provide new habitat for fish and shellfish. Whether from an oyster roast, restaurant, or backyard cook out, every shell collected can help protect and restore the coast, the nonprofit said Monday.coastalreview.org
