A 19-year-old Lowell man has been ordered held without bail on Friday, accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Nathaniel Fabian in the city, officials said. Fabian, of Lowell, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Loring Street and Westford Street, according to the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

LOWELL, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO