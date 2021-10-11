CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Oliver Rips HBO ‘Business Daddy’ AT&T Over OAN Funding: ‘You Make the World Worse’ (Video)

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Late-night host John Oliver doubled down in his criticisms of AT&T this week -- his HBO show's own parent company -- after the recent report that the far-right One America News Network is primarily funded by the telecom giant. On Wednesday, Reuters reporters that OANN — which routinely broadcasts conspiracy...

talesbuzz.com

‘You do bad things and you make the world worse’

On Sunday, slammed parent company, , after it was recently uncovered by that the telecommunications company helped build OAN, the far-right One America News Network, which is notorious for spreading covid misinformation and conspiracy theories. Oliver stated that, according to the Reuters report, “OAN’s founder Robert Herring testified AT&T executives...
primetimer.com

John Oliver slams AT&T after learning One America News is "our business step-sibling"

The Last Week Tonight host responded to last week's Reuters report revealing that AT&T funds 90% of the right-wing conspiracy-fueled One America News Network. The report was published a year and a half after Oliver exposed OAN in an April 2020 segment. “Yup!” exclaimed Oliver. “Turns out AT&T has been up to some sh*t. And it is worth noting: AT&T is still technically our business daddy, making OAN our business step-sibling—and not in a hot way.” Oliver added: “The larger point here is: OAN would be literally nothing without AT&T. An OAN accountant reportedly said under oath that AT&T provided 90 percent of Herring Networks’ income. And, as for OAN’s horrendous content, AT&T told us: ‘DIRECTV respects the editorial the channels it carries… Just as AT&T is committed to providing editorial independence for every WarnerMedia show—including this one…’ And that is such a relief—especially the last part—because if I may, I’d like to use that generous editorial independence to offer some constructive feedback to AT&T. The comedian then ran a few suggested taglines for AT&T, including: “All the business savvy of Quibi without the courtesy of committing corporate suicide.”
mediaite.com

CNN’s Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy Call Out CNN Parent Company AT&T For Funding OAN’s ‘Conspiracy Crap’

CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy and host Brian Stelter called out their own network’s parent company, AT&T, for funding infamous conspiracy channel One America News Network. Reuters on Wednesday reported on court documents that showed how AT&T executives inspired the creation of OAN, and how the communications company continues to fund the network to the tune of tens of millions. It was revealed in those documents that OAN received 90% of its funding from AT&T.
HuffingtonPost

AT&T Is Funding Right-Wing Conspiracy Network OAN, Reuters Reports

The world’s largest communications company has been bankrolling a right-wing conspiracy network, an investigation by Reuters revealed. Without AT&T’s $250 million offering, OAN’s value “would be zero,” according to an accountant’s court testimony obtained by Reuters. More from the publication:. OAN founder and chief executive Robert Herring Sr has testified...
wmleader.com

AT&T Stock Slides After Report Suggests Funding Link With OAN

AT&T (T) – Get AT&T Inc. Report shares slumped lower in active pre-market trading Thursday following reports that suggested the telecoms giant is bankrolling the far right media group One America News. The shares are also trading ‘ex-dividend’ ahead of cash payout of 52 cents per share expected on November...
TheWrap

