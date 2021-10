AMES — Greg Eisworth gets A's. And Xavier Hutchinson. And Zach Petersen. And Brock Purdy. And Eyioma Uwazurike. The list can keep going in the eyes of Matt Campbell. On Saturday, the Cyclones' best passed another test in a dominating 59-7 win over Kansas. But it's nothing new for Campbell and the veterans of the Cyclones to see. "A" players need to strive for "A's" — to be at the top of the class, or in this case the best on the field in a given game. Saturday was yet another — but maybe the biggest — example of when Iowa State's A-listers are making plays and staying sharp on the details, this team will be a tough out for anyone in the Big 12.

AMES, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO