Portland, ME

Portland police identify officer who shot, injured man near Preble Street

 4 days ago
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland police officer is on administrative leave after he shot a man police say was a suspect in a reporter burglary on Oxford Street Saturday morning. Interim Portland Police Chief Gorham said Officer Nevin Rand shot Edward C. Hyman, 42, of New York City after attempting to speak to him during an investigation of a reported burglary in the area of the Preble Street Soup Kitchen at 252 Oxford St. early Saturday morning,

www.newscentermaine.com

58-year-old man dies in Standish crash

STANDISH, Maine — A man from Standish died Wednesday morning after he was ejected from a pickup truck in a crash on Chadbourne Road. The single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 5 a.m., according to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Bradley Marean, 58, was driving north when the...
Arrest made in Auburn convenience store robberies

AUBURN, Maine — A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with multiple robberies at the same Circle K convenience store in Auburn. According to a release from Auburn police, Shawn Small has been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of theft. Police said Small has no home address.
Topsham approves body, cruiser cameras for police

Topsham police officers will soon wear body cameras and drive cruisers with cameras installed on the dash following a unanimous vote by the town's board of selectmen. "Camera systems in law enforcement are no longer a luxury, they're an expectation of the public," Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan told NEWS CENTER Maine.
Rhode Island man seriously injured in Bethel crash

BETHEL, Maine — Two Rhode Island men were injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash Monday night on Route 2 in Bethel. Damien Shuler, 39, of Lincoln, Rhode Island, was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 hauling an open trailer, headed east, on Route 2, also known as West Bethel Road, when the truck crossed into oncoming traffic and into the path of a tractor-trailer truck, Chief Deputy James Urquhart of the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
