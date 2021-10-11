Portland police identify officer who shot, injured man near Preble Street
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland police officer is on administrative leave after he shot a man police say was a suspect in a reporter burglary on Oxford Street Saturday morning. Interim Portland Police Chief Gorham said Officer Nevin Rand shot Edward C. Hyman, 42, of New York City after attempting to speak to him during an investigation of a reported burglary in the area of the Preble Street Soup Kitchen at 252 Oxford St. early Saturday morning,www.newscentermaine.com
