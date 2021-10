I do not dislike romantic comedies. They are comforting, emotional and contain romance and optimism. That is to say, none of the problems with Juana Marcías’s (“Under the Same Roof”) Spanish film “Sounds Like Love” stem from it being a rom-com. If anything, the problem is that it doesn’t seem to want to be one. Rather than committing to the genre, the film dances around romance by pairing two characters who should not be together.

