Report: Roma Could Look to Mazraoui for Right-Back Help This Winter

Remember the movie Tenet? I say “remember” mainly because even though it came out last fall, time as a cohesive unit of measurement has fallen apart since the start of the pandemic (for me, at least). So a movie that came out about a year ago feels like it came out both yesterday and eons ago, which is appropriate, really, when you try to remember the plot of Tenet. Anyway, one of the key elements of that movie’s somewhat-confusing plot is a temporal pincer movement: half of the good guys go and fight a battle in normal time, and then later, the other half reverse the flow of time for themselves so they can also fight in the battle while also knowing what happens to the guys fighting in normal time. If that idea’s giving you a bit of a headache, don’t blame me, blame Christopher Nolan.

