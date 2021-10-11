CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Roma Could Look to Mazraoui for Right-Back Help This Winter

Cover picture for the articleWith the leaves changing colors and grocery stores filled to the brim with Halloween candy and the triumphant return of Count Chocula, autumn is in full swing. And while it may feel like the holiday season is just around the corner, we're barely a month into fall, meaning the winter transfer season is still nearly three months away. Despite that distance, Roma's winter transfer plans are starting to come into focus: a defensive midfielder to lighten the load on Bryan Cristante and Jordan Veretout and a right-back to complement and possibly compete with Rick Karsdorp.

