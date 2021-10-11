CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pondering Biden's Plan(et) B

By Ben Geman
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Plan A for the White House is walking into the UN climate summit in Glasgow with a huge new emissions-cutting law from Congress. Plan B is more complicated. The big picture: It's anyone's guess whether Democrats' reconciliation plan will pass before the summit starts at the end of the month, and if so, whether huge climate investments will be intact.

www.axios.com

