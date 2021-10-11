What Dr. Sanjay Gupta Wants Everyone To Do Before The Next Pandemic

Today, Dr. Oz and Sanjay Gupta show you how to prepare now so you aren’t more vulnerable to serious Covid later. Sanjay breaks down his prep kit with everything you need to stock up on before the next pandemic strikes. They also discuss the ongoing questions surrounding the origin of this virus, whether man-made or natural, and Sanjay reveals inside information on what really went on behind the scenes from Wuhan to DC as the pandemic unfolded.

Sanjay Gupta shows Dr. Oz how a vacuum filter can also be used in a mask to protect you from Covid.