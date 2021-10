AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Coach Potatoes are on their way to a new home: the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). The sculpture is being relocated to COTA’s new amusement park, COTALAND, according to a press release. Before that, on Friday, Oct. 22, the potatoes will be on display at COTA during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO