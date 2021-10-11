CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, KS

SCKEDD has funds for weatherization, kits coming next week

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — October is Energy Awareness Month. Julia Westfahl with SCKEDD explains their weatherization program. "For those approved applicants, we weatherize their homes by doing air sealing insulation," Westfahl said. "We also address furnace replacements, if it's either for efficiency or for health and safety. We also do look at their AC units. They're not always approved, but we do look at that, as well and then we address any health and safety issues like venting of hot water tanks."

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

City Council to take action on bike trail grant

HUTCHINSON, Kan.— Two years after applying for a grant to extend a Hutchinson bike trail, the Hutchinson City Council will take action on accepting the funds when they meet Tuesday. The Transportation Alternatives grant will pay for 46% percent of the project while the city would be responsible for the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

City looking at changing parking lot regs

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Parking lots and how they are kept in the city of Hutchinson has always been a topic of discussion. The Hutchinson Planning Commission is getting ready to make some changes to parking lot regulations that they hope will be both beneficial to business owners and still provide adequate appearance and performance. Planning Director Ryan Hvitlok says the issue of parking lot standards is not a new one.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

AAA: Different opinions of move over compliance

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A new AAA survey of Kansas first responders sees more danger for them than drivers realize. "We put together a survey of first responders and roadside workers," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "Everyone from police, fire, and tow truck drivers to utility workers. What we found in that survey was sort of alarming in terms of dangerous driving behaviors. Ninety-two percent of those first responders and roadside workers that we surveyed said that they have had at least one near miss incident or felt their life threatened."
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
Hutch Post

Unvaccinated, symptomatic person attends Salina commission meeting

SALINE COUNTY —Anyone who attended Monday's Salina City Commission meeting will need to monitor their health. The Saline County Health Department reported Wednesday that it was notified that someone who attended Monday Salina City Commission meeting had tested positive for COVID-19. The unvaccinated attendee was symptomatic and unmasked during the meeting, and reported that he/she did not socially distance from other attendees.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Advance voting begins Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Advance voting for the Nov. 2nd election begins Friday in Reno County. Advance voting can be done at the Reno County Annex during normal business hours. Mail out advance ballot went out on Wednesday to county residents. County Elections Clerk Jenna Fager says 644 ballots went out Wednesday and applications are still being taken.
RENO COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weatherization#Health And Safety#Sckedd#Hutch Post Hutchinson#Ac#Kansas Gas Service
Hutch Post

Commissioners approve expansion pay cut

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Board of County Commissioners agreed to cut its pay from $18,000 to $10,800 per year if the membership expands from three to five members. This was suggested by Commissioner Ron Sellers, because he believes more commissioners will mean less work for them as individuals.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Vets: Supply chain issues having an effect

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The veterinarians from Apple Lane Animal Hospital know that the supply chain issues that are rippling throughout the economy are having an effect on them, too. "Sometimes, you just don't know," said Randall Smith, DVM. "Last year started with pet foods, on the prescription diet side and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Gas prices at levels not seen in several years

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County gas prices are at $2.98 a gallon, which is still lower than average in Kansas. "We've reached a milestone that drivers are probably not that happy about," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "We reached $3 a gallon on average in Kansas. That comes almost exactly seven years after the last time we were at that level."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Judge: Kansas election database function not public record

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Republican secretary of state did not violate the state's open records law by ordering the removal of an election database function that generates a statewide report showing which provisional ballots were not counted, a judge ruled. The decision Wednesday by Shawnee County District Judge...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hutch Post

The Decades: 1950s coming Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Still another war is upon us with the Korean conflict. Hutchinson is growing rapidly with many big construction projects, including the Hutchinson Sports Arena. That and more on this Sunday's edition of The Decades. We invite you to help us with this trip down memory lane. If...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

IRS: Deadline for extended filers is Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Michael Devine with the IRS clarified that the deadline for those who filed for an extension on their taxes is Friday. "We expected to get about 1.3 million returns from Kansas," Devine said. "About one tenth of those or 131,000 returns, we expected to ask for an extension. That was an extension of time to file, not to pay. All taxes were due on May 17 this year, because of the extended deadline."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. legislators press state school board on critical race theory

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Chairpersons of the House and Senate education committees took the Kansas State Board of Education to task Wednesday because they don’t think the panel is taking seriously enough lawmakers’ and parents’ concerns about how race and racism are discussed in schools. Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Louisburg...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Public invited to 2 final ARPA listening sessions

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Individuals who have not yet shared their ideas for how Hutchinson and Reno County should prioritize American Rescue Plan Act dollars will have two final chances to do so next week. So that as many people as possible can voice their ideas on how to spend the...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 2121 to a total of 421,462, the state health department reported Wednesday afternoon. The state reported 9 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 6151. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated CDC/CSTE surveillance...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

USD 308 board approves grant application

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It was HMS-8’s turn to host Hutchinson USD 308 School Board members as part of Monday's meeting. The board approved what it hopes will be another tool in efforts to curb the pandemic in schools as members approved a grant application for a Test-To-Stay program. “If we...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

HutchCC to take action on new contract Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After several rounds of negotiations, Hutchinson Community College and its faculty have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract. According to HutchCC President Dr. Carter File, the faculty approved the new contract last week and it will now go before the Board of Trustees for action during a regular meeting on Thursday. If the board gives approval, it will end a long round of negotiations that included both sides declaring an impasse Aug. 2. A mediator was brought in at that time to try to get both sides closer to an agreement.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy