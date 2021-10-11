SCKEDD has funds for weatherization, kits coming next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — October is Energy Awareness Month. Julia Westfahl with SCKEDD explains their weatherization program. "For those approved applicants, we weatherize their homes by doing air sealing insulation," Westfahl said. "We also address furnace replacements, if it's either for efficiency or for health and safety. We also do look at their AC units. They're not always approved, but we do look at that, as well and then we address any health and safety issues like venting of hot water tanks."hutchpost.com
