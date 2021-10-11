SCKEDD has funds for weatherization, kits coming next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A new AAA survey of Kansas first responders sees more danger for them than drivers realize. "We put together a survey of first responders and roadside workers," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "Everyone from police, fire, and tow truck drivers to utility workers. What we found in that survey was sort of alarming in terms of dangerous driving behaviors. Ninety-two percent of those first responders and roadside workers that we surveyed said that they have had at least one near miss incident or felt their life threatened."

