I-70 Football Podcast: No. 2 Iowa? Five top 10 teams? Is this the best Big Ten season ever?

By JordanW330
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

