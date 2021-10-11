CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple appeals the Epic Games ruling and asks to put ordered App Store changes on hold

Cover picture for the articleApple had been ordered to update its App Store policies to stop prohibiting developers from including external links and other calls to action inside their apps that could direct customers to other purchasing mechanisms in addition to in-app purchasing. Apple could also not stop developers from communicating with customers through points of contact they obtained voluntarily from customers through their app’s registration, the injunction said.

