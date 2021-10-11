CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Data forecasts return to office by early next year

By Spencer Brewer
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 4 days ago
Barring a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, data indicates that workers could return to the office en masse by early next year, bolstering the sluggish North Texas office market. According to the Cushman & Wakefield's Predicting the Return to the Office report, current data forecasts a return to office by January or February next year. At the current rate, most of the world will achieve herd resiliency, or more than 70% of the population having been vaccinated or infected, by Q2 next year. If current vaccination trends hold, the U.S. should hit herd resiliency in the fourth quarter of this year.

www.bizjournals.com

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

