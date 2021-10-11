Data forecasts return to office by early next year
Barring a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, data indicates that workers could return to the office en masse by early next year, bolstering the sluggish North Texas office market. According to the Cushman & Wakefield's Predicting the Return to the Office report, current data forecasts a return to office by January or February next year. At the current rate, most of the world will achieve herd resiliency, or more than 70% of the population having been vaccinated or infected, by Q2 next year. If current vaccination trends hold, the U.S. should hit herd resiliency in the fourth quarter of this year.www.bizjournals.com
