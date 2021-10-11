CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClearSky Health announces plans to build rehabilitation hospital in Waxahachie

By Plamedie Ifasso
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 4 days ago
Rehabilitative healthcare provider ClearSky Health announced Friday it plans to build a 30-bed medical rehabilitation hospital in Waxahachie, Texas. ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Waxahachie will offer rehabilitative and specialized care to about 650 patients living with disabling injuries and other diseases such as hip fractures, brain injuries, stroke, spinal injuries and multiple sclerosis.

www.bizjournals.com

DALLAS, TX
