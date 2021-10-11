CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Kim Kardashian Sings About Costco Hot Dogs in Unaired SNL Sketch

 4 days ago
Costco hot dogs: so legendary, even Kim Kardashian knows about them. In a cut for time sketch from her debut on Saturday Night Live, Kardashian's pop group, Glitter Revolution, is brought into Costco HQ in an attempt to appeal to Gen Z shoppers. The trio — made up of Kardashian, Bowen Yang, and Aidy Bryant — make a case for themselves by singing their many Costco-themed songs to a confused executive who would much rather be listening to the Eagles. Of course, not even he can deny the power of this "three-person bop factory" and their ode to Costco's super cheap meal deal.

